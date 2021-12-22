Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Trimmed by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $972.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,034.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $817.14. The stock has a market cap of $976.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

