Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $938.53

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $938.53, but opened at $963.96. Tesla shares last traded at $984.14, with a volume of 265,485 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,034.85 and a 200 day moving average of $817.14. The firm has a market cap of $985.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.49, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

