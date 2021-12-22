Tether Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $76.22 billion and approximately $60.28 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.53 or 0.01098146 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,361,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 76,269,596,824 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.