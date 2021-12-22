Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.90 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

