Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Textainer Group worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 97,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

