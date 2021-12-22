Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.01 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and approximately $264.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00009469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00179980 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 900,068,945 coins and its circulating supply is 871,724,219 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

