TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $107.15 and last traded at $105.05, with a volume of 2850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.60. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

