THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Price Target Lowered to $0.20 at Fundamental Research

THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.26 to $0.20 in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Ramping Up Sales of 2.0 Products / Trading at a 43% Discount” and dated December 15, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Shares of THCBF remained flat at $$0.06 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. THC Biomed Intl has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

