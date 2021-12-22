The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post sales of $425.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.70 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $762.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

