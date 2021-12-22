The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $425.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.14 million and the highest is $426.70 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAN opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $762.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

