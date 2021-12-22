The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Shares of NYSE:WTER opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

