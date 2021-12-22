The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

BK opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

