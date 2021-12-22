The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.95

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9531 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has increased its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years.

NYSE CEE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

