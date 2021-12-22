The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Increased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.44. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $346.76 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

