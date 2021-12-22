The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55,372.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $815,367.29 and approximately $55,372.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

