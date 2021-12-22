The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,748. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.38% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.