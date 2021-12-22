The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

