The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of KR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

