The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.28% of Middleby worth $123,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.20.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

