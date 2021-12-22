The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will report sales of $107.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.44 million and the lowest is $101.10 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.83 million, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.44. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth about $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,196,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

