The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,843 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $684,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.37. 65,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,695. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.