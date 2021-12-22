The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 365.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. TJX Companies has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.