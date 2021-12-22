The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.