Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $431,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after acquiring an additional 173,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

Shares of TMO opened at $645.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

