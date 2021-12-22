Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.41. 10,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

