THORChain Price Tops $7.48 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00015275 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $61.68 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.90 or 0.99921767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.