Thore Cash Price Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $13,285.84 and $178,287.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00320098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

