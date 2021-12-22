Thorstarter (XRUNE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $654,802.00

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Thorstarter has a market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $654,802.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

