ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $14,725.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00180278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.00251568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.44 or 0.08097726 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

