Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $86.84 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $86.84 million and $6.22 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00187905 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

