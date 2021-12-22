Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,593. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
