Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,593. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

