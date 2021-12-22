Timothy P. Clackson Acquires 2,600 Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) CEO Timothy P. Clackson purchased 2,600 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

THRX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 217,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,556. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

