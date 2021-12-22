Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.84. Titan International shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 2,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 47.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Titan International by 124.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 96.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

