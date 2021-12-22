Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.50 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.78). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 297,128 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.04.

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,635.35). Insiders purchased 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500 over the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

