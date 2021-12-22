TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

A number of research firms have commented on X. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

TSE:X traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$125.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.77. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7.0300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

