TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 25,767,317 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.60.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

