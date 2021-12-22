TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $178.03 and a 12-month high of $284.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.38.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

