Torray LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,621,000 after buying an additional 173,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

SHW stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.07. 3,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,322. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

