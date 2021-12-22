Torray LLC Decreases Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR remained flat at $$169.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,686. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

