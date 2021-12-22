Torray LLC Grows Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,717. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.