Torray LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $32,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $22,944,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,028 shares of company stock worth $7,909,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,466. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

