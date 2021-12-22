Torray LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Torray LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.50. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,282. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

