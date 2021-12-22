Torray LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $673.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $696.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $649.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

