Torray LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $219.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,815. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

