Torray LLC Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Torray LLC decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,847 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up 1.5% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Torray LLC owned about 0.07% of Loews worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Loews by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Loews by 32.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,668. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

