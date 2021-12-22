Torray LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

