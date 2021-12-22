Torray LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Torray LLC cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of AMN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

