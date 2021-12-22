Torray LLC Sells 11,722 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

CPRT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,187. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

