Torray LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Torray LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.23. 349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,560. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

