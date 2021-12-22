Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.61

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.61 and traded as low as $40.68. Toshiba shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 1,170 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

